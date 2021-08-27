Opal Lee and making Juneteenth a federal holiday

She walked more than fourteen hundred miles in her decades-long mission to see Juneteenth become a federally recognized holiday.

That dream came true this summer with President Joe Biden’s signature. Now, the woman known as the grandmother of Juneteenth is coming to Memphis. We were live with Opal Lee and her tour manager Doctor Belay Reddick.

