Most teens may be trying to hold down a part-time job and keep up with their school work and other activities.

But, 17-year-old Siyus Gibson is not your typical teen.

This Sheffield High School student took his passion for barber-work and mastered it.

To finish out our week-long series recognizing amazing kids, we were live with Siyus to learn more about all he’s already accomplished and his plans for the future.