Thirty nine years ago today, Graceland opened its doors for tours to the delight of Elvis Presley fans around the world. To celebrate that milestone, Graceland is paying tribute to Presley’s love of karate with a new pop-up exhibit.
New exhibit to highlight Elvis Presley’s love of karate
