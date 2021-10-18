On any given day more than two-thousand people are locked up in the Shelby County jail system. The sad truth is: many inmates have been there before.
Wesley and Sharon Smith step in to help break that cycle by helping ex-offenders build productive lives through their non-profit organizations, New Dawn Social Services. They were live with us on this make a difference Monday.
