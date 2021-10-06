The Memphis Soul Music Festival is bringing the concert to you this weekend.



If you miss that one, this virtual festival will return twice more before month’s end. Two notable musicians were live with us this morning.



Larry D. Is now a solo artist after decades as the frontman of the world-renowned funk group “Bar-Kays”.



Cherisse Scott is both an artist and the founder of Sister-Reach, a Memphis organization supporting women’s reproductive health.

