Memphis Music Month ends with the final curtain on the last day of October, and it’s going out with a bang!



Coinciding with the South Main Trolley night on Friday, the Memphis Music on Main festival will feature live acts and it’s all free!



Wednesday morning, we were live with Leah Gafni with Memphis tourism and twin brothers, Christian and Christopher Underwood, otherwise known as the PRVLG.



The festival starts Friday, October 29 at 2:30 pm. The event will be held on Main Street, from G.E. Patterson all the way to Union Ave.

