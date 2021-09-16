Memphis mayor speaks on his bout with COVID as he isolates

It’s been nearly a week since the mayor of Memphis announced he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Last Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted that he had been vaccinated and he was isolating as a precaution.

We talked to Strickland about his bout with coronavirus in the city’s ongoing fight against the surging pandemic from his home where he continues to quarantine.

Strickland said he was thankful he’d been vaccinated, because without it, data shows he probably would’ve had a worse case.

“Thank God I was vaccinated,” he said.

He described his symptoms as like a sinus infection, but said that he was getting better and was able to work on city business from home. Without vaccination, he may have been on a ventilator.

