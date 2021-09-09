Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talks about the proposed gov’t consolidation

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leaders across the Mid-south are pushing for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but case numbers continue to rise.

The debate over whether to consolidate the city of Memphis and Shelby county governments continued in City Council on Tuesday

To discuss those topics and more, we are live this morning with the mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Gold Star families pen letter blasting treatment of troops

Parents of fallen soldier sign letter by Gold Star families

Men increasingly shunning college

TikTok figures out your deepest desires

MFD grant to hire workers

Church van stolen

More News