Leaders across the Mid-south are pushing for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but case numbers continue to rise.
The debate over whether to consolidate the city of Memphis and Shelby county governments continued in City Council on Tuesday
To discuss those topics and more, we are live this morning with the mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talks about the proposed gov’t consolidation
Leaders across the Mid-south are pushing for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but case numbers continue to rise.