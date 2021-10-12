In Money Matters this morning, October 12 marks national savings day here in the US. Many Mid-South residents face financial hardships and even live paycheck to paycheck.



A new report out this month, found that payday lending is a major business especially right here in Memphis.



In fact, the Bluff City takes the number one spot in a list of cities with the worst payday lending problems.



To learn more, we were live with Jake Hill from the debt relief company DebtHammer.

