The Memphis Public Library system now resembles a gym as they launch a new project to get young people to work out. And they’re doing it through technology and help get them on the road to healthy living.
A new virtual interactive fitness program brings ways to keep families active right to them. To learn more about Fitnexx, we were live with Christine Weinreich from the Memphis library foundation.
She’s at the Raleigh library with Fitnexx founders, Tony Knox and Cadarrius McGlown.
Memphis Library launches new project, Fitnexx, to help kids stay in shape
The Memphis Public Library system now resembles a gym as they launch a new project to get young people to work out. And they’re doing it through technology and help get them on the road to healthy living.