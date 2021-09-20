Memphis construction workers unearth huge swathe of cobblestones, under current ones

Construction workers discovered 5,000 square feet of history along the Mississippi river front. They unearthed a huge section of cobblestones under the existing cobblestone landing.

To find out what this means for that multi-million-dollar project, we were live with the President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, Carol Coletta.

