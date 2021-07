Memphis City Council will consider a new ordinance regarding pipelines at a meeting Tuesday.

This comes after the planned Byhalia Connection pipeline project was canceled following strong opposition from environmentalists and a Memphis neighborhood.

Council members JB Smiley and Frank Colvett joined Live At 9 to talk about that issue and others on the agenda.

Another proposed ordinance would protect renters who are being evicted while keeping blight off city streets.

See the agenda here.