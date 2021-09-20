Memphis City Council discusses pipeline ordinances

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The ball is in the Memphis City Council’s court when it comes to restricting where oil pipelines can be built.

Last week, the Shelby County Commission signed off on the ordinance.

This morning, we’re looking ahead to tomorrow’s city council agenda. And to do that, we were live with Council Chairman Frank Colvett and Councilman J.B. Smiley, Jr.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Texas abortion bill draws protesters and supporters to state Capitol — either to praise it or stop it

Go Jim Go $91k donation

Gabby Petito's social media trail

Petito/Laundrie full bodycam footage

Memphis nears 90 interstate shootings, surpassing last year's record

Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for fiance Brian Laundrie

More News