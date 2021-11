This Memphian says spicing up food is her superpower and now she is trying to help others add a little flavor to dinner.

Health concerns were the biggest driver that led Esther Jamison to leave Corporate America and strike out on her own.

She received national attention as she was featured on America’s Big Deal on USA Network.

She joined us live Monday to talk about her experience on the show.

Visit MakeItTasteGood.com to learn more about Jamison and her tasty creations, seasonings, and more.