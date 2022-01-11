Thanks to the pandemic, Memphis Animal Services already faces challenges like staffing shortages and capacity issues.
Last week, officers took more than sixty animals off a single property, worsening their ongoing problems.
Now, the shelter needs the community to step up and help those two and four-legged friends already waiting for their forever homes.
To find out how you can lend a helping hand, We were live with MAS Director, Alexis Pugh.
