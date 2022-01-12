MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly two weeks into the new year and some of the problems that plagued Memphis in 2021 have already moved into 2022.

From violent crime to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, local leaders are searching for new solutions to avoid the trends of 2021.

Just Saturday, MPD’s Police Chief C.J. Davis experienced crime firsthand when a gun was stolen from her parked car in Cordova.

Mayor Jim Strickland made a statement about the incident on Live at 9 Wednesday:

“She and I have spoken about this and we are moving forward. She has my full faith and what we are focusing on is rebuilding our police department.”

Mayor Strickland also spoke on Young Dolph’s murder suspects, reoccurring gun charges, COVID-19 and more with News Channel 3 on Live at 9.