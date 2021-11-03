This weekend, the redesign of some fixed-route bus services from the Memphis Area Transit Authority will go into effect.



MATA says it’s all part of a plan to address low ridership and improve efficiency.



the public transportation provide has also faced staff shortages like many other organizations during the pandemic.



to discuss what’s ahead for MATA we were live Wednesday morning with CEO Gary Rosenfeld and Chief of Staff Bacarra Mauldin.

