Nearly $900M in incentives for the Ford Motor Company as it plans a huge West Tennessee plant plus a couple of measures designed to battle COVID-19 restrictions.



Now, Tennessee state lawmakers are expected to return to the capitol for another special session to address other COVID-19 related items.



To discuss all that and more we are live with Republican State Senator Brain Kelsey of Germantown and Democratic Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction