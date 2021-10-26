We’re a little over two months away from the new year, and Memphis Police confirm they’re investigating more than 250 homicides in 2021. In 2020, authorities say the city set a record with 323 homicides. Those deaths don’t all involve gun violence, but an alarming number of them do.



Local leaders want to get all of us more involved in very frank discussions about how to make our community safer.



It’s something Stevie Moore has long tried to do ever since his son was shot to death years ago. He founded the nonprofit Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives. He joined us live along with

Bill Gibbons, the President of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction