“Shoulda Got the Shot” aims to help those hesitant to get vaccinated

More than likely, you know someone who has contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

If you haven’t or you’re still hesitating to get vaccinated against the virus, one non-profit hopes to change your mind. The “Shoulda Got the Shot” project is a different approach to spreading the vaccination message.

To tell us more about it, we were live with the director of that non-profit called Ribbons for Research, Frank Kilpatrick.

