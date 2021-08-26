Dr. Carey Wright talks about education in Mississippi

Since school started this year, thousands of COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and staff in Mississippi schools.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said they’re working with federal, state and local authorities to respond to the ongoing pandemic. However, the governor, Tate Reeves, has made it clear that he will not order schools to mask-up.

To learn more about the Department of Education’s response in Mississippi, we spoke with Dr. Carey Wright on Live at 9

