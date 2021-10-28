A special session is underway at Tennessee’s State Capitol. Lawmakers returned this week to discuss the future of COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in the state.



Those talks are expected to include requests for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration or TOSHA to abandon its safety rules in the some workplaces.



What does this means for workers and employers? We were joined live with attorney Alan Crone.

