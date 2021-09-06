Kris Keys talks about art and genealogy in her latest exhibit

Thanks to the internet and modern technology, more and more people are tracing their ancestry online.

One former Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient has taken her journey back in time, in different directions. Kris Keys carries a rare genetic blood disorder and that led her to research the illness as well as her family’s journey with it.

Later this week, the artist and designer will unveil a new exhibit inspired by her search. To tell us more about it, we spoke with Kris Keys on Live at 9.

