Josh Spickler from Just City talks about incarceration and COVID

Covid-19 has created a major backlog within the Shelby County court system. As some hearings are delayed, that could lead to more suspects held in jail for a longer time than normal.

Hundreds of cases of the virus have also been reported in employees and detainees within the Shelby County Division of Corrections and Shelby County Office of Corrections.

One local advocacy group has been raising concerns about these ongoing issues.

We were live with the Executive Director of Just City Memphis, Josh Spickler.

