The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 14-million American children and adolescents are obese. The good news is, there are ways to help kids develop healthy relationships with their food.



One school of thought says something called intuitive eating is the key to that as well as avoiding obesity and even eating disorders.



To learn more, we spoke with with Kelsey Dismukes on Live at 9. She is a dietitian at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown hospital.