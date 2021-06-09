Interview with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Jun 9, 2021 / 09:31 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2021 / 04:45 PM CDT Mayor Jim Strickland talks about the budget deficit on WREG’s Live at 9. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Investigations Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so Video Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property Video Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing Video More Investigations