This bestselling author’s novel made it to the small screen thanks to Netflix, and now she’s back with an adult take on a classic fairy tale. If the Shoe Fits hits shelves August 3.
WREG’s Mary Beth spoke with author Julie Murphy to get a preview about her latest work.
‘If the Shoe Fits’ Author Julie Murphy on Live at 9
