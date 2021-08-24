Ian Khan speaks on “Bitcoin Dilemma”, cryptocurrency

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virtual currency started with Bitcoin and it’s hard to miss all the buzz surrounding cryptocurrency lately. Ian Khan joined us on Live at 9 to discuss the problems facing the virtual currency and his new documentary, “The Bitcoin Dilemma.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Recall ballots found in felon's car in Torrance

Community Changers, Memphis Crisis Center

Toxic algae blooms now prime suspect in mysterious deaths of California family

Mom rescues robotics team from Afghanistan

County approves millions for Regional One

More News