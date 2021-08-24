Ian Khan speaks on “Bitcoin Dilemma”, cryptocurrency

Virtual currency started with Bitcoin and it’s hard to miss all the buzz surrounding cryptocurrency lately. Ian Khan joined us on Live at 9 to discuss the problems facing the virtual currency and his new documentary, “The Bitcoin Dilemma.”
