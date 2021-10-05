The Memphis housing market has been on a tear lately. According to a local realtor’s group, sales are up significantly over this time last year, and so are prices.



The median home is going for about two-hundred thousand dollars, up 30-thousand from just a year ago. All that data came in just weeks before Ford announced a new factory in Haywood county.



Shelby county Property Assessor Melvin Burgess joins us now to talk about the current housing boom. And how the ford deal could impact the value of your home.

