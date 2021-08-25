2020 saw an historic number of opioid overdoses across the country. According to the CDC, the epidemic has continued to grow since the start of the pandemic.
There is treatment for those battling opioid use disorder, but many patients don’t get all the help they need.
We were live with Doctor Joseph Volpicelli on Live at 9. He is a scientist-clinician and the Executive Director of the Institute of Addiction Medicine.
Hope for those battling opioid use disorder with digital therapy
