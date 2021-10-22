Heinz recently gave dozens of black owned businesses across the country grants for support and to help preserve African American food culture.



Five Memphis businesses received this special recognition, including Alcenia’s restaurant. Alcenia’s was included in the launch of a podcast mini-series called the black kitchen initiative.



This morning, we are in the kitchen with Alcenia’s owner B.J. Chester-Tamayo to talk about this honor and of course, get a taste of one her recipes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction