Tennessee leaders stripped Shelby County’s Health Department of most of its powers, but the latest COVID-19 recommendation did take effect over the weekend.
County health leaders recommend that companies offer their workers alternatives that potentially protect them from infection.
Does this mean a major strain for local employers? We were live with attorney Alan Crone to discuss more.
