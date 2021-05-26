Groups demand ‘moral’ budgets from city, county leaders

A number of organizations and activists want the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission to take a different approach when it comes to budget talks. These groups want leaders to focus on the social needs of the community and prioritize things like education and public transportation.

Cardell Orrin with Stand for Children Tennessee and Deveney Perry at BLDG Memphis talk about this on Live at 9.

