Greater Memphis Chamber members discuss new Ford investment

This week’s announcement from Ford Motor Company will bring thousands of jobs to West Tennessee and pump billions of dollars into the Mid-South.

The Ford Motor Company has agreed to a deal to build electric vehicles in Stanton Tennessee about 50 miles from downtown Memphis.

Blue Oval City will be home to more than a manufacturing plant. The state will build a trade school on the site to train and educate new potential employees.

Beverly Robertson and Ted Townsend from the Greater Memphis Chamber joined us to discuss more.

