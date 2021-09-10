Germantown schools go virtual

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in children around the country and here in the Midsouth, one local school district is expanding its education options for students.

The Germantown municipal school district is one of two districts in Shelby county that received permission from the state to provide students with an all-virtual option.

Now, the Germantown Online Academy of Learning or ‘GOAL’ is expanding its offerings to kindergarten through fifth grades.

To learn more, we are live with goal’s principal, Doctor Heather Fisher.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'This is where God has placed us': Andre Dawson, wife own Florida funeral home swamped with COVID-19 deaths

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

East Memphis church holds supply drive to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

Cantral Anderson/Victim's brother

Memphis welcoming 25 Afghan refugees; city and county government working to provide jobs and housing

More News