As coronavirus cases continue to rise in children around the country and here in the Midsouth, one local school district is expanding its education options for students.
The Germantown municipal school district is one of two districts in Shelby county that received permission from the state to provide students with an all-virtual option.
Now, the Germantown Online Academy of Learning or ‘GOAL’ is expanding its offerings to kindergarten through fifth grades.
To learn more, we are live with goal’s principal, Doctor Heather Fisher.
Germantown schools go virtual
