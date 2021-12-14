Leave it to Tennessee to put a new spin on the phrase ‘farm to table.’



Here in the Volunteer State, it’s more like ‘farm to tap’ as more craft breweries hit the market.



You might say more drinkers are developing a taste for Tennessee.



Kyle Hensley is a consultant with the Department of Agriculture and Sharon Cheek is the Executive Director of the Craft Brewers Guild.



The farm to tap program will debut in West Tennessee this week, our guest are here to talk about how will it help both farmers and independent brewers.

