He’s best known for his book, Fifty Jobs in Fifty States and now, Daniel Seddiqui is taking his love of America on the road again.
He’s traveling to major cities across the US and getting some hands-on experience at the same time.
He was live at the Metal Museum and we were able to speak to him at that location to see what Daniel is getting himself into today.
Fifty Jobs in Fifty States author shares his experiences
He’s best known for his book, Fifty Jobs in Fifty States and now, Daniel Seddiqui is taking his love of America on the road again.