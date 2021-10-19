For the past two years, the coronavirus has dominated our health headlines. Over the course of the pandemic another respiratory virus has also increased. RSV often can send young children to the hospital.
Dina Rizzo is a mom who’s seen its effects firsthand, and Doctor Anna Zimmermann specializes in the treatment of premature and sick infants.
For the past two years, the coronavirus has dominated our health headlines. Over the course of the pandemic another respiratory virus has also increased. RSV often can send young children to the hospital.