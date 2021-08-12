Elvis week brings thousands of people to Memphis to celebrate the life of the King of Rock n’ Roll.
This year it will be both in-person and virtual. One of the crowd favorites is the ultimate Elvis tribute artist competition.
The pandemic meant our next guest held the title of ultimate Elvis for two years because the previous competition was called off.
We were live this morning with the 2019 ultimate Elvis tribute artist champion, Taylor Rodriguez.
Elvis Week 2021 kicks off
