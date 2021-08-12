Elvis Week 2021 kicks off

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elvis week brings thousands of people to Memphis to celebrate the life of the King of Rock n’ Roll.
 
This year it will be both in-person and virtual. One of the crowd favorites is the ultimate Elvis tribute artist competition.

The pandemic meant our next guest held the title of ultimate Elvis for two years because the previous competition was called off.

We were live this morning with the 2019 ultimate Elvis tribute artist champion, Taylor Rodriguez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Santa Barbara Dad Charged With Killing His Children

Memphis hospitals under strain

COVID patients fill MS hospitals

3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County

Marion schools COVID

Court backlog affecting criminal cases

More News