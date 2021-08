Diehard Elvis fans can no doubt list every girl who graced the King of Rock n Roll’s world. There is only one who can claim first love status, however.



Dixie Locke Emmons wrote a memoir entitled Unlocked: Memoirs of Elvis’s First Girlfriend. She’s shared her story with the world and WREG’s Mary Beth Connley.

Emmons will be signing copies and attending events during Elvis week at Graceland.