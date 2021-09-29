Dr. Webby warns about the potential for a ‘twindemic’

With fewer mask mandates and other COVID-19 related orders relaxed across the country, the flu and Covid-19 could be on a collision course this year.

Last year, fewer Americans battled influenza because of the coronavirus restrictions. In this health alert, authorities are warning of a potential twindemic.

To discuss what that could mean for the Mid-South, we were live with Dr. Richard Webby, a virologist with Saint Jude and the World Health Organization.

