With fewer mask mandates and other COVID-19 related orders relaxed across the country, the flu and Covid-19 could be on a collision course this year.
Last year, fewer Americans battled influenza because of the coronavirus restrictions. In this health alert, authorities are warning of a potential twindemic.
To discuss what that could mean for the Mid-South, we were live with Dr. Richard Webby, a virologist with Saint Jude and the World Health Organization.
Dr. Webby warns about the potential for a ‘twindemic’
With fewer mask mandates and other COVID-19 related orders relaxed across the country, the flu and Covid-19 could be on a collision course this year.