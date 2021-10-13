Cases of the coronavirus are declining across the country and here in the Mid-South. Experts say that we must remain vigilant to find a way out of this pandemic.



While Shelby County remains under a mask mandate, federal officials have given the okay to trick or treat this year.



To talk about how to safely enjoy Halloween this year, we were live with Doctor Jeff Warren. He is a practicing physician, Memphis city councilman and a member of the Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction