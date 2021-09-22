Americans are waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster shot.
Last week, an FDA panel recommended the booster only for high-risk people and those 65-and-over. However, it appears some people don’t want to wait for a booster.
To discuss that and the very latest in the fight against coronavirus, we were live with Infectious Disease Specialist, Doctor Stephen Threlkeld.
Dr. Threlkeld talks about potential booster shots
