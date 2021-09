Anxiety and depression are all too common in America.



As recently as February, more than two-in-five adults reported mild symptoms. Many felt like they needed help, but they don’t know where to turn.



Doctor Wendy Suzuki is an expert on this topic and she just wrote a new book. She explained why those feelings of dread can sometimes be a good thing.

Doctor Suzuki joined us on Live at 9 to discuss her new book.