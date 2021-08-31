Dr. Michelle Taylor talks about the Delta variant

More than ten days ago, a face mask mandate was reinstated by the Shelby County Health Department.

Officials hoped this latest directive would help slow the transmission of covid-19 and give hospitals some breathing room.

Now, Shelby county is reporting more than eight thousand active cases of coronavirus. More than three thousand of those are pediatric patients.

To discuss the ongoing fight against covid-19 and much more, we were live with the new director of the health department, Doctor Michelle Taylor.

