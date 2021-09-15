As you may have heard we are cheering on WREG’S Jim Jaggers this morning as he kicks off his annual ride to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Jim and his fellow cyclists will spend the next few days collecting donations all across the Mid-South and they need your help to raise money as well.
To discuss the hospital’s work and how Go Jim Go impacts that, we were live with Pediatrician in Chief Doctor Jon McCullers.
Dr. McCullers talks about the positive impact of Go Jim Go
As you may have heard we are cheering on WREG’S Jim Jaggers this morning as he kicks off his annual ride to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.