Dr. Jeff Warren on the closure of the overflow COVID hospital in Memphis

About 609,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. The CDC says between 6,000 and 16,000 more people could die by Aug. 14.

With cases and deaths on the rise because of the Delta variant, many are questioning the state’s decision this week to shut down the COVID overflow hospital in Memphis.

Thursday, we went live with Dr. Jeff Warren, a member of the Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 joint task force and a city councilman. Warren thinks it might’ve been better to wait and see how bad the virus gets.

