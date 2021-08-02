Dr. Jain talks about possible third booster shot

Around the nation, hundreds of thousands of new Covid-19 cases were reported over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control reports more than two million people are now in US hospitals with coronavirus.



The CDC says the country is averaging just over sixty-two hundred new hospitalizations a day.

Experts say the delta variant is the most transmissible version of Covid-19 they’ve seen to date.



And it has created that summer surge we’ve seen over the past few weeks. But, officials say the more than one hundred million un-vaccinated Americans are the ones causing the outbreak to grow.

In an interview on CBS this morning, the US Surgeon General says breakthrough cases are occurring within the fully vaccinated population but not at the rate of those who have not gotten a shot.