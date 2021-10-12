The coronavirus pandemic created stress on the healthcare system, the economy and people in general. And, for many, that added stress also meant additional numbers on the scale.



Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the rest of the holiday season we may need to be thinking about how to shed those extra pounds.



To discuss how to do that and more, we were live with Doctor Matthew Davis, a bariatric surgeon with the Methodist Medical Group.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction