Dr. Dagogo-Jack authors new text aimed at helping doctors treat diabetes

In health news, diabetes is a major problem in the Mid-South.

A Memphis specialist is getting national attention for an all-encompassing new textbook that is expected to greatly help doctors treat preexisting condition that can lead to that deadly disease and many others.

Friday morning, we were live with Doctor Samuel Dagogo-Jack. He is the Division Chief and Professor of Endocrinology at UT Health Science Center.

